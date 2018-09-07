Career coach and finance expert Mandi “Money” Woodruff hosts this interactive 90-minute workshop and Q & A, sharing her own personal journey to “quitting her way rich.” Mandi will break down ways to leverage wealth-building opportunities at work and overcome the systemic barriers that often prevent women of color from building net worth. Brought to you by The Emancipator as part of its Solving the Black Wealth Gap series.
Mandi Woodruff-Santos is an inclusive wealth-building advocate, career coach, and co-host of the popular podcast Brown Ambition. She’s a regular contributor to Yahoo! Finance Live, and her personal finance and career advice has also been featured on The Dr. Phil Show, The New York Times, CNBC, CNN, Business Insider, Essence, Teen Vogue, and U.S. News & World Report. She manages her own multimedia brand offering financial and career guidance across many platforms. She recently published her free online guide called The Just Quit! Toolkit, which has helped teach more than 3,000 people how to quit their way rich.
Follow her for more tips on career and wealth building:
Instagram: @mandimoney
TikTok: @maaandimoney
